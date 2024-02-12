PPP to discuss PML-N offer in its CEC meeting

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership has decided to put the PML-N offer before the Central Executive Committee (CEC), scheduled to be held on Monday (today) in Islamabad.

The PPP leadership conveyed it to the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who headed a delegation of his party to call on Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto at Bilawal House on Sunday evening.

This was the first formal contact of PMLN for the formation of new government in the centre.

According to the communica issued after the meeting from the PPP, Shehbaz Sharif visited the PPP leadership for seeking their support on new set up in Islamabad.

President PMLN was accompanied by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanveer, Kh Saad Rafique, Malik Ahmed Khan, Maryam Aurangzeb and Shiza Fatima.

Both the sides principally agreed on political cooperation with each other in the larger national interest.

They also vowed to save the country from political instability. They said both the parties would not disappoint the nation.

It may be noted President Zardari had arrived in the city soon after the polling day. He had also called Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore for the meeting. Bilawal had welcomed the PMLN delegation at the Bilawal House before heir meeting with Asif Zardari.

