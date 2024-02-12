AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
2024-02-12

Thousands in Morocco protest ties with genocidal Israel

RABAT: Thousands of Moroccans on Sunday again took to the streets of their capital to call for an end to their country’s ties with Israel, which they denounced for “genocide” in Gaza.

In late 2020, Morocco established diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords brokered by the United States which saw similar moves by the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

As part of the deal, Rabat received Washington’s recognition of its claim to sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began on October 7, several large-scale demonstrations in the North African kingdom have called for the abrogation of the normalisation deal.

