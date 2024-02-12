‘Pakistan is capable of becoming AI development hub in South Asia’

BEIJING: Dr Wu Jun, the Director of CPInS Lab Sunday said that Pakistan through further cooperation with China, was fully capable of becoming an Artificial Intelligence (AI) development hub in South Asia and the wider region.

The CPInS Lab was officially established at Pakistan National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in the beginning of year 2022 with joint efforts of NUST and Guangzhou Institute of Software Application Technology.

At present, various researches are in progress in an orderly manner.

“We have made great progress in areas such as UAV control systems and AI recognition localization, our lab is starting the application of smart cities in Pakistan,” Dr Wu said in an interview.

“Through this platform, our mature research results could be deeply connected with local projects in Pakistan, providing smart city-related products and intelligent solutions according to local conditions,” he said.

“We are able to effectively implement core technologies and products such as smart street lights and smart videos to improve local urban governance ability,” he added.

“Sci-tech cooperation is of great importance to Pakistan’s socio-economic development,” Seemab Latif, Head of the Pakistani side of the lab and Associate Professor at the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (SEECS) at the NUST, indicated that China’s AI industry leads the world, as well as Pakistan’s scientific and technological development has huge potential, thus by deepening bilateral cooperation, Pakistan can make great progress in the field of Sci-Tech, by which own the potential to become an AI development centre in South Asia.

According to Latif, “The lab is using technology from China to develop smart city projects such as efficient traffic management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems in Pakistan.”

“At present, on the basis of local conditions, the license plate recognition system and intelligent security system developed by the lab have begun to be piloted in Pakistan. More Pakistani residents will be able to experience the safety and convenience brought by the application of intelligent systems,” CEN reported.

Dr Wu informed, “Considering that Pakistan is often threatened by floods, scientists from both sides pooled their wisdom to develop a vital result ‘UAV-assisted edge framework for real-time disaster management’, which provides a more scientific and effective solution for local flood fight.”

Apart from bringing technology overseas, talent exchange and training could be said to be another key purpose of establishing the lab. Nowadays, the lab has recruited four outstanding postdoctoral fellows from Pakistan to work in Guangzhou for a long time, and will continue to recruit students in years to come.