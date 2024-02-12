ANP’s Aimal Wali rejects poll results, demands vote recount

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has rejected the results of general elections and described it the worst elections in the history of the country. It demanded that all constituencies where ANP ranked second should be opened.

Speaking at a press conference at Bacha Khan Markaz here on Sunday the ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the results of this election were clear from the first day when the announcements were being made as to who will be the prime minister.

He said the people who were declared as successful candidates were unable to raise voice for the rights of Pakhtunkhwa, saying that no one would be allowed to rollback 18th Amendment or compromise on rights of Pakhtuns.

He claimed that the key leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf who were considered to be the chief ministerial candidates were also defeated so as to set up a puppet government in the province on the pattern of Balochistan.

He said those claiming to have won the elections were unable to fulfill their national obligations by raising voice for provincial resources.

Aimal said that the election management process had been started at the time when the internet network ceased to work which caused serious problems to all the people.

“We will continue to raise our voices against the election rigging. Mohsin Dawar was speaking against rigging and was fired upon,” he stated.

He said there were many examples of people winning their seats by spending millions of rupees.

He said the unfairness of the election could be judged from the example that an Afghan national became a member of the provincial assembly.

“The establishment did not even think that Afghan National won from Hayatabad and became a member,” he claimed. He said that Form 45 of an MNA in Peshawar was tampered to increase his votes.

He said that in Pakistan, all the systems including the judiciary and the Election Commission had been paralysed, saying that the entire responsibility rested with the establishment for what happened to Pakistan from day one.

