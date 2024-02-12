PFC delegation leaves for USA

LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation Sunday left for Las Vegas, USA, to partake in a three-day expo commencing on February 13 to showcase the diverse range of Pakistan’s furniture products and to explore new opportunities in the global market.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq told the media that with an aim to bolster the country’s furniture industry on an international platform, the delegation was set to exhibit the craftsmanship, innovation, and quality synonymous with Pakistani furniture.