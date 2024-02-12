AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Political manoeuvring in Balochistan: Key players vie for CM’s seat

NNI Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

QUETTA: Balochistan’s political landscape simmers with contrasting scenes following the Thursday’s general elections. While losing candidates stage protests and demand recounts, successful parties scramble to form a coalition government.

As losing candidates express their discontent through sit-ins at 16 different locations in Balochistan, the political climate intensifies.

In response to the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PKMAP) request, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a notification for the recount of votes in seven constituencies across Balochistan. This recount will encompass constituencies PB-40, 41, 43, 48, 49, 50, 51, and PB-21, with Returning Officers directed to carry out the process in accordance with the law.

While protests unfold, successful political parties are actively working towards government formation. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) are set to join forces in a coalition government in Balochistan. However, optimism within the PML-N is directed towards incorporating independent members into their alliance.

For the role of Chief Minister in Balochistan, notable figures from the respective parties have emerged as strong contenders.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri from the PPP, Jam Kamal Khan from the PML-N, and Nawab Aslam Raisani from the JUI are among the prominent candidates vying for this influential position.

The question of which political party will assume leadership in Balochistan awaits a definitive answer as negotiations and alliances continue to unfold.

