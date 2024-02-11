Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

Security forces on Sunday killed a “high-value terrorist ring leader” in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber on the reported presence of a “high-profile terrorist”.

The ring leader, identified as Surat Gul, aka Saif Ullah, of the outlawed terrorist organisation Daesh, was neutralized during the operation, it said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the site,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist commander remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of civilians as well as extortion. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it said.

The development comes days after the security forces killed a highly wanted terrorist associated with the banned outfit Daesh in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, averting a major attack.

The military’s media wing said the terrorist was the mastermind of the attack in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.