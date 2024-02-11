AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35pm

Security forces on Sunday killed a “high-value terrorist ring leader” in an exchange of fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, the military’s media affairs wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber on the reported presence of a “high-profile terrorist”.

The ring leader, identified as Surat Gul, aka Saif Ullah, of the outlawed terrorist organisation Daesh, was neutralized during the operation, it said.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the site,” it added.

According to the ISPR, the terrorist commander remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of civilians as well as extortion. He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” it said.

The development comes days after the security forces killed a highly wanted terrorist associated with the banned outfit Daesh in Balochistan’s Qila Saifullah, averting a major attack.

The military’s media wing said the terrorist was the mastermind of the attack in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

ISPR terrorists killed Daesh Khyber IBO

Comments

200 characters

Daesh commander killed in Khyber IBO: ISPR

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

Story on Pakistanis killed in Iran “was wrong and is withdrawn”: Reuters

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

MQM-P delegation will meet PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

Benjamin Netanyahu pledges 'safe passage' for Rafah civilians

IMF's Georgieva says she's confident on global economic outlook despite uncertainties

Read more stories