Russia LNG sales to France up 41% y/y in Jan-Sep 2023

Russian supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to France increased by 41% in annual terms in the first nine months of 2023, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing a Russian foreign ministry official.

“In January-September of 2023, French purchases from Russia exceeded the same period of 2022 by 41%,” RIA reported, citing Artem Studennikov, head of a European department at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

Studennikov said the main French receiving point for Russian LNG was the terminal in Montoir-de-Bretagne, which received 1.68 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2022, and 0.89 billion cubic meters of LNG in the first half of 2023.