AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 11, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-11

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed that the party would form governments in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that as per Forms 45, the party has won on 170 National Assembly seats besides taking lion’s share in the two provinces.

Speaking at a presser, he lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for his victory speech, saying “a man who is not sure about his own victory is busy in inviting others to form a coalition government is absurd”.

“I would like to urge all those who hold the power to accept the will of the people who voted the PTI-backed candidates despite all odds despite snatching the election symbol from the party and jailing of its top leadership,” he said.

Omar Ayub tells PTI supported winners to stay loyal to Imran Khan under ‘all circumstances’

He claimed that ‘PTI’ has emerged as the majority seat winning party in Centre, Punjab and KP according to Forms 45, and no one can stop it from forming governments where it has the majority.

He warned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce complete results by midnight (12am Sunday) or face protests in areas where results were still awaited.

In the same breath, Khan declared that his party to hold protests outside the returning officers’ (ROs) offices unless they provide the Forms 47 as per Forms 45s available with all the candidates of the PTI.

“The PTI supporters will stage peaceful protests outside offices of returning officers (ROs) as we’ve Forms 45s which clearly show our candidates were leading way ahead from others on February 08,” he added.

He also accused the ECP of failing to play its constitutional role to announce results on time, adding the ECP, the people at the helm of affairs must not snatch the mandate of the people.

He reiterated that the PTI had the proof of Forms 45 of polling stations that showed its supported candidates had won but the ROs declared them unsuccessful.

“The economy and county cannot afford the rejection of this mandate,” he added.

“According to Khan sahib’s instructions, the areas in which our results were withheld and delayed — we will share that list with you — and intentionally our majority is being converted (…) to turn a winning seat into a defeat.

“This is why, God-willing, the areas in which the results were not declared we will hold protests on Sunday in those constituencies outside the relevant RO offices.”

Gohar added that the protest would be peaceful, urging party workers and supporters to protest “according to the law”, adding that it was a constitutional right.

To a question, he also said that President Arif Alvi would invite his party to form the government as they had gotten a majority in the National Assembly.

“We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP National Assembly Punjab Nawaz Sharif PTI Imran Khan PMLN PTI chairman coalition government ROs provinces governments Gohar Ali Khan Independent candidates

Comments

200 characters

PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

Global statements on polls: FO expresses surprise over ‘negative tone’

COG unveils its initial findings on general polls

eFBR portal to be used: FMCG supply chain required to register systems

KE seeks PD’s support for early approval of Indicative Generation Plan

ECC directs officials to look into G-B wheat issue

New customs’ values on playing cards determined

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

PRR project: World Bank accepts govt request

NA-127: Bilawal gets 15,005 out of 217,114 votes

Read more stories