PTI chairman says his party will form govts in Centre, KP and Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday claimed that the party would form governments in the centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that as per Forms 45, the party has won on 170 National Assembly seats besides taking lion’s share in the two provinces.

Speaking at a presser, he lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for his victory speech, saying “a man who is not sure about his own victory is busy in inviting others to form a coalition government is absurd”.

“I would like to urge all those who hold the power to accept the will of the people who voted the PTI-backed candidates despite all odds despite snatching the election symbol from the party and jailing of its top leadership,” he said.

He claimed that ‘PTI’ has emerged as the majority seat winning party in Centre, Punjab and KP according to Forms 45, and no one can stop it from forming governments where it has the majority.

He warned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce complete results by midnight (12am Sunday) or face protests in areas where results were still awaited.

In the same breath, Khan declared that his party to hold protests outside the returning officers’ (ROs) offices unless they provide the Forms 47 as per Forms 45s available with all the candidates of the PTI.

“The PTI supporters will stage peaceful protests outside offices of returning officers (ROs) as we’ve Forms 45s which clearly show our candidates were leading way ahead from others on February 08,” he added.

He also accused the ECP of failing to play its constitutional role to announce results on time, adding the ECP, the people at the helm of affairs must not snatch the mandate of the people.

He reiterated that the PTI had the proof of Forms 45 of polling stations that showed its supported candidates had won but the ROs declared them unsuccessful.

“The economy and county cannot afford the rejection of this mandate,” he added.

“According to Khan sahib’s instructions, the areas in which our results were withheld and delayed — we will share that list with you — and intentionally our majority is being converted (…) to turn a winning seat into a defeat.

“This is why, God-willing, the areas in which the results were not declared we will hold protests on Sunday in those constituencies outside the relevant RO offices.”

Gohar added that the protest would be peaceful, urging party workers and supporters to protest “according to the law”, adding that it was a constitutional right.

To a question, he also said that President Arif Alvi would invite his party to form the government as they had gotten a majority in the National Assembly.

“We have no quarrel with anyone, we want to move forward. We will proceed and form a government in accordance with the constitution and the law,” he added.

