Alvi underscores advocacy for EVMs

Naveed Butt Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi underscored the prolonged advocacy for electronic voting machines (EVMs). The president emphasised the “long struggle” for the EVMs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Arif Alvi said, “Remember ‘our’ long struggle for Electronic Voting Machines. The EVM had paper ballots that could be counted separately by hand (like it is being done today).

But it also had a simple electronic calculator/ counter of each vote button pressed”. “Totals of every candidate would have been available & printed within five minutes of closing of poll,” he said.

“The entire effort that included more than 50 meetings at the Presidency alone was scuttled. Had EVMs been there today, my dear beloved Pakistan would have been spared this crisis,” Dr Alvi said.

Reflecting on the current crisis, he remarked, “Had EVMs been in place today, Pakistan would have been spared this predicament.”

Pakistan elections polls EVMs President Dr Arif Alvi Electronic Voting machines General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

