Three killed in Israeli strikes near Syrian capital

BEIRUT: Israeli air strikes that targeted a building in an upscale area near the Syrian capital killed three people early Saturday, a war monitor said.

State media reported that Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli “air attack”.

Since Syria’s civil war broke out in 2011, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbour, mainly targeting Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian army positions.

The strikes have increased since Israel’s war with Hamas began on October 7.

In the latest incident three people were killed, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. He could not immediately confirm whether the dead were fighters.