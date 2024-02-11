May 9 riots: ATC grants bails to IK, others

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in 12 and PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in 13 cases registered related to May 9 violence.

The ATC judge, Malik Ejaz Asif, while hearing the cases, rejected the prosecution request to adjourn the hearing and granted bail to Khan and Qureshi against surety bonds of Rs0.1 million. PTI lawyer Sheraz Ahmed Ranjha appeared before the court.

During the hearing the judge said there was no justification to keep the PTI founder under arrest and all accused in May 9 cases are on bail. Imran and Qureshi were indicted in the cases on February 6.

Similarly, the same court also granted bail to Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML)’s chief Sheikh Rasheed in the May 9 cases. The court granted Rashid bail against the surety bond of Rs200,000. Rashid was later released from jail after fulfilling legal formalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024