Faiz Festival continues mesmerizing audience on second day

LAHORE: The second day of the Faiz Festival on Saturday unfolded majestic celebration of Faizs enduring legacy, marked by more than 30 intellectually enriching literary and cultural sessions at Alhamra.

Delegates from every corner of the globe graced the venue with their presence, acknowledging that the relevance and greatness of Faiz poetry were magnified with time. The festival, held years after he departs from this world, stands as a living testament, affirming that Faiz Ahmad Faiz life has transcended mortal boundaries. His universal appeal continues to pulsate with vitality, resonating across the world.

During various sessions, passionate delegates immersed themselves in the multifaceted dimensions of Faiz art, articulating the profound emotions of pain, passion, devotion, quest, and desire intricately woven into his poetry. These discussions unveiled the depth of Faiz literary contributions and served as a collective exploration of the enduring themes that echo through the ages.

Simultaneously, the book fair emerged as a bustling hub of literary enthusiasm, drawing the attention of avid readers and literature connoisseurs. It became a space where the written word, inspired by Faiz spirit, continued to ignite intellectual curiosity and appreciation for literature.

The Kathak session, titled Pao Mein Raqs-e-Zanjeer, added a mesmerizing dimension to the festival. Acclaimed Kathak dancer Adnan Jahangir took centre stage, captivating the audience with his graceful movements.

As the festival unfolds its rich tapestry, the spirit of Faiz Ahmad Faiz is not merely remembered but actively celebrated. With its diverse array of events and intellectual exchanges, the Faiz Festival promises to weave a cultural legacy that will endure far beyond its culmination on Sunday (today), ensuring that the resonance of Faiz words continues to inspire future generations.

