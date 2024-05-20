May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BJP activist killed in IIOJK

AFP Published May 20, 2024 Updated May 20, 2024 06:53am

NEW DELHI: Suspected men shot dead an activist from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), local authorities said Sunday after the latest violent attack in the disputed region.

Police named the victim as Aijaz Ahmad, a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who was fired upon in Shopian district on Saturday evening, days after the region began voting in India’s six-week national elections.

The BJP’s local office in IIOJK confirmed Sunday that Ahmad had died and announced plans to stage a protest against the attack.

India vote resumes with IIOJK poised to oppose Modi

Two Indian tourists visiting the Himalayan territory were also wounded in a separate attack by suspected men in nearby Anantnag on the same day, police said, adding that both had been hospitalised.

Security forces had cordoned off the surrounding area to find those responsible for separate incidents, police said.

Comments

200 characters
Zarzan khan May 20, 2024 06:13am
IOK will liberate itself from foreign Indian brutal occupation
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

