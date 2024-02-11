AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
JI, PTI protest outside ECP office

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held protest a demo to record their anger against alleged poll rigging outside the ECP office on Saturday.

Charged workers of both parties warned of countrywide public outcry.

Holding placards and party flags, supporters and activists with their local leadership chanted slogans, demanding correctional measures to reverse the “manipulated and tampered” polls results.

“This ‘electoral terrorism’ will not longer be accepted,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told the protesting workers. Without naming any political party, he said “imposing the extortionists is unacceptable”. He encouraged the public to remain steadfast in opposing the “terrorists’ return” to the power.

“If you accepted the “rigged” election then the terrorism will rule the city, extortion and sacked bodies will be everywhere,” he warned. He claimed that the MQM has bagged not more than 10,000 votes in any of the constituencies.

“We have the form 45, according to which the MQM has received not more than 10,000 votes in any of the 22 NAs and 47 PAs constituencies,” he claimed.

The public electoral mandate was insulted on February 8, he said and claimed that the people of Karachi have rejected the target killers, extortionists, criminals and murderers of 259 people in the Baldia factory.

“The elements fostered in the nursery of establishment are being imposed on the city,” he said and vowed to resist the target killers since the public can no longer continue living with bloodshed again. Similarly, he said, the rule of feudalism and fascism has gone.

Hafiz Naeem announced that his party will hold sit-in protests at about eight major spots in the megacity on Sunday, February 11 against the alleged rigging.

PTI leaders, notably Aftab Jahangir, Barrister Abdul Jaleel also joined JI’s Osama Razi, Munim Zafar and Saifuddin in the protest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

