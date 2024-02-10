AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Pakistan

No govt in Punjab, Balochistan, Centre can be formed without PPP: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published February 10, 2024 Updated February 10, 2024 07:23pm

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that no government in Punjab, Balochistan, and Centre can be formed without his party's support.

"PPP has representation in all the provinces, and no government in Punjab, Balochistan, and the Centre can be formed without our support," Bilawal said while speaking to Geo News.

Bilawal said it would be premature to say who is forming the government as results from some constituencies were still awaited.

“We don’t know the whole count nor have independents announced their decisions,” Bilawal said, adding: “No government will be able to solve the public’s problems without addressing the political toxicity.”

The PPP chairman called for a consensus among all political parties for the betterment of the country.

According to unofficial results, Bilawal's PPP has secured 54 seats (out of 265) in the National Assembly, 10 (out of 297) in the Punjab Assembly, and 11 (out of 51) in the Balochistan Assembly. While in the Sindh Assembly, the PPP won 88 out of 129 seats and is in a comfortable position to form the next government in the province.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

