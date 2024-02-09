Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed all the provincial election commissioners and returning officers to announce the results of General Election 2024 within half an hour or “face strict action”.

However, the deadline has long passed but the ECP is yet to announce results for the majority of the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

Results of General Elections 2024: here is what the vote-count suggests so far

So far, the ECP has only announced the official results of a few provincial seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), more than 10 hours after the polling time ended.

According to the official results, announced by the Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates won both constituencies.