AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-10

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has directed the Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) to conduct competitive bidding process for 300 MW out of category–III wind projects within a week, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

However, category-III solar projects will be considered after finalization of Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) and Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP).

The previous government headed by Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif had approved 13 advanced stage category-III wind and solar projects.

SIFC body zeroes in on RE projects

Recently, Pakistan Foreign Renewable Energy Investors Forum, in a letter to Chief of Army Staff, saying that PPIB, and Power Division has made efforts in inviting investments, as evidenced by the solicitation of the Muzaffargarh 600 MW solar project. However, despite these efforts, the bidding processes in May 2023 and September 2023 did not yield the expected results.

Pakistan is to have fuel-free electricity at cents 5/kWh from wind and solar projects which will bring down “basket prices” as currently basket price is cents 10-12/KWh with use of imported LNG and coal.

Since 2017, in Pakistan no new wind or grid solar projects have been sanctioned, whereas, India and China have made significant strides in these sectors by adding hundreds and thousands of MWs of wind and solar projects.

“If 10,000 MW of wind and solar projects are installed in Pakistan, we can save foreign exchange of $2-3 billion per annum in fuel-import bills (LNG, imported coal),” said Mustafa Abdulla in his letter to the COAS.

The ARE-2006 policy was a significant step forward, aimed to establish 1,700 MW of wind and solar power from 2017 onwards. However, its discontinuation in 2017 was a setback. The subsequent ARE- Policy 2019, despite its merits, has posed challenges in fostering future wind and solar projects, as seen in the outcomes of PPIB’s recent bidding attempts.

The NEPRA had approved tariffs for thirteen wind and solar projects between January and August 2020. These projects, having completed various procedural requirements, are awaiting further advancement.

These projects represent a substantial opportunity, with $600 million in guaranteed investments and the potential to add significant capacity to the country’s grid at competitive rates. Their approval aligns with the objective of reducing fuel import costs and addressing load shedding issues, particularly in Sindh.

“I don’t understand what is harm to the policymakers, if cheap electricity is made available to the consumers,” said Mustafa Abdulla.

The sources said EC of SIFC has also directed Power Division to holistically review the resolution of issues of all 47 Letter of Intent (LoI) holders However, three projects sponsored by Foreign/Korean investors - KalamAsrit 238 MW AsritKadam 229 MW and Lower Spat Gah 470MW- are to be considered separately.

renewable energy Shahbaz Sharif PPIB IGCEP wind power projects solar projects SIFC

Comments

200 characters

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories