PTI claims 4 workers killed in police firing

SWAT: Four activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were killed and dozens others injured in firing of police on protesters against alleged rigging in elections in Shangla on Friday, party sources claimed.

It was said that the PTI activists held a protest in Shangla Alpuri against alleged rigging in National Assembly constituency NA-11.

They pelted stones at police and set a government vehicle on fire when police attempted to disperse the protesting PTI workers.

The PTI shared a video claiming that its four activists were killed in firing of police and dozens others were injured.

However, according to unofficial result, PML-N’s Amir Muqam has won the NA-11 elections by securing 59,863 votes while his runner-up independent candidate Syed Fareen bagged 54,311 votes.