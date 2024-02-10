Forex reserves fall by $165m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves fell by $ 165 million during the last week due to external debt servicing.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 13.098 billion as of Feb 2, 2024 compared to $ 13.263 billion as of Jan 26, 2024.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $ 173 million to $ 8.044 billion due to debt repayments. However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks slightly increased by $ 8 million to reach $ 5.054 billion end of last week up from $ 5.046 billion a week earlier.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024