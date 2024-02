LAHORE: Anti-terrorism courts on Friday extended the pre-arrest bails of former chairman PTI Imran Khan in seven cases of May 9 riots till February 10.

The courts extended the bail without any proceedings as the attendance of Imran Khan could not be marked from Adiala jail on a video link.

The ATC court-1 heard the bail petitions in three cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station.

