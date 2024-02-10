AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-10

Rainy spell may subside fog conditions

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: The country is likely to receive a near normal rainfall for its most parts in February 2024 that will benefit crop areas and subside fog conditions, the Met Office said on Friday.

In the outlook for February, it heralded an end to the prolonged dry weather spell with rains. Growers of the Barani areas may plan schedule irrigation. The availability of moderate amount of water is now expected for the standing crops and vegetables, which will have a positive impact on the Rabi crops.

The rainy spell is likely to subside the prevailing fog conditions gradually by the end of this month. Improving air quality index is also expected to reduce the seasonal illnesses caused by the prolonged dry conditions.

The day time maximum and night time minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal nationwide.

“Considering the positive phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is expected to persist while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has transitioned to a neutral state,” the Met said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi weather weather forecast Karachi rains pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

Rainy spell may subside fog conditions

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories