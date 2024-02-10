Rainy spell may subside fog conditions

KARACHI: The country is likely to receive a near normal rainfall for its most parts in February 2024 that will benefit crop areas and subside fog conditions, the Met Office said on Friday.

In the outlook for February, it heralded an end to the prolonged dry weather spell with rains. Growers of the Barani areas may plan schedule irrigation. The availability of moderate amount of water is now expected for the standing crops and vegetables, which will have a positive impact on the Rabi crops.

The rainy spell is likely to subside the prevailing fog conditions gradually by the end of this month. Improving air quality index is also expected to reduce the seasonal illnesses caused by the prolonged dry conditions.

The day time maximum and night time minimum temperatures are likely to remain above normal nationwide.

“Considering the positive phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is expected to persist while the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has transitioned to a neutral state,” the Met said.

