19 companies participated in ‘Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris’

KARACHI: Some 19 exhibitors from Pakistan’s fashion and apparel sourcing sectors showcased their products at Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris.

The one of the most popular exhibitions “Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris” concluded successfully with the participation of Pakistan from February 5 to 7 2024, at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre.

Over the three-day event, thousands of attendees excitedly returned to the floor for networking and sourcing. Overall, more than 1,280 exhibitors participated from 28 countries and welcomed different buyers from all around the globe.

Pakistani exhibitors were displaying the global range of fashion products along with major manufacturing countries like Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey, and Taiwan.

The Denim Village brought together international companies from Bangladesh, China, India, and Pakistan, offering raw materials and finished products. Pakistan, China, India, Türkiye, Korea, along with Indonesia and Thailand represented major national pavilions.

Some 19 Pakistani firms were present at the exhibition; among them were A&J Apparel, Ijaz Apparel Karsaz Textile Industries, and Premium Textile Mills, representing clothing fashion. In the denim segment, products were on display from Liberty Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Serena Textile Industries, and Shekhani Industries.

Mohd Uzair Mujeeb, the director of MRC Textile Pvt Ltd informed the fair was good, and the footfall of the buyers was also impressive. It also helped to meet many international buyers and hope to engage in fruitful business with them.

