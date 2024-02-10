AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 10, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-10

19 companies participated in ‘Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris’

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: Some 19 exhibitors from Pakistan’s fashion and apparel sourcing sectors showcased their products at Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris.

The one of the most popular exhibitions “Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris” concluded successfully with the participation of Pakistan from February 5 to 7 2024, at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre.

Over the three-day event, thousands of attendees excitedly returned to the floor for networking and sourcing. Overall, more than 1,280 exhibitors participated from 28 countries and welcomed different buyers from all around the globe.

Pakistani exhibitors were displaying the global range of fashion products along with major manufacturing countries like Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Turkey, and Taiwan.

The Denim Village brought together international companies from Bangladesh, China, India, and Pakistan, offering raw materials and finished products. Pakistan, China, India, Türkiye, Korea, along with Indonesia and Thailand represented major national pavilions.

Some 19 Pakistani firms were present at the exhibition; among them were A&J Apparel, Ijaz Apparel Karsaz Textile Industries, and Premium Textile Mills, representing clothing fashion. In the denim segment, products were on display from Liberty Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Serena Textile Industries, and Shekhani Industries.

Mohd Uzair Mujeeb, the director of MRC Textile Pvt Ltd informed the fair was good, and the footfall of the buyers was also impressive. It also helped to meet many international buyers and hope to engage in fruitful business with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Texworld

Comments

200 characters

19 companies participated in ‘Texworld, Apparel Sourcing Paris’

Nawaz hints at forming PML(N)-led coalition govt

Imran would never strike deal with ‘powers that be’: PTI

Independent winners can join any party within three days

Govt may face more economic misery if election result unclear

Viable projects for international investment: PM seeks ‘plan of action’ within five days

300MW category–III wind project: SIFC EC directs PPIB to conduct bidding process

ECC approves 3-month basic pay to PMO’s staff

Cabinet to approve open bidding: Cat-A firm to be hired for NADRA audit

Violations of relevant laws: SECP slaps Rs13m fine on digital lending firms

Caretaker govt defends internet shutdown

Read more stories