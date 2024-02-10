Two suspected Daesh terrorists killed

ISLAMABAD: Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Qilla Saifullah District of Balochistan on the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist.

According to the military’s media wing, after an intense fire exchange, HVT, Abdul Shakoor aka Nauman aka Abu Hamza Khurasani of Daesh was sent to hell.

The killed terrorist was the mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies. He also planned to conduct high-profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which have been successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by security forces and intelligence agencies.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.

