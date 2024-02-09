AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PepsiCo signals demand hit from price hikes with rare sales decline

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 06:28pm

PepsiCo reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales and forecast a sharp slowdown in organic revenue growth for 2024, in signs that multiple price hikes could be weighing on demand for its beverages and Lay’s crisps.

The company’s shares were down about 2% before the bell on Friday.

PepsiCo shielded its margins by passing on higher production costs to its customers for almost two years, but now faces slowing demand even for sodas and snacks tagged as “affordable luxuries.”

In January, Carrefour, Europe’s largest food retailer, asserted it would not be stocking PepsiCo’s brands “due to unacceptable price increases”.

PepsiCo’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 0.5% to $27.85 billion, the first drop in 14 quarters.

Analysts had expected a 1.4% rise to $28.40 billion, according to LSEG data.

The number of units sold by the company’s beverage business in the US fell 8% in November and was down 7% in October and December, according to YipitData.

Average prices jumped 9% in the quarter ended Dec. 30, PepsiCo said, while organic volume slipped 4%.

PepsiCo unveils recycling initiative, tourist awareness drive in KP

“The volumes again are not kind of performing they are not getting the improvement in tandem with the moderating levels of pricing that is likely going to be a headwind for them over the near term,” Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli said.

The soda and snacks giant’s forecast annual organic revenue growth of at least 4%, compared to the 9.5% growth reported for fiscal 2023.

“Category growth rates are normalizing as consumer behaviors largely revert to pre-pandemic norms and net revenue realization moderates as inflationary pressures are expected to abate,” CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

Still, PepsiCo beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and forecast annual core profit slightly above estimates, betting on easing input and freight costs.

PepsiCo expects fiscal 2024 core earnings per share of $8.15, compared with expectations of $8.14 and announced a 7% increase to its annual dividend.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.78 per share, beating estimates of $1.72.

PepsiCo

Comments

200 characters

PepsiCo signals demand hit from price hikes with rare sales decline

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

LHC bars ECP from issuing NA-128 results on Salman Akram Raja’s plea

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Omar Ayub tells PTI supported winners to stay loyal to Imran Khan under ‘all circumstances’

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East conflict rages unabated

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Bitcoin rises 5% to highest in a month

Read more stories