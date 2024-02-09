AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
Feb 09, 2024
World

UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent expansion of Gaza conflict

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 05:11pm

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates foreign minister called for an intensification of efforts to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region during a meeting of Arab states in Riyadh, the UAE state news agency said on Thursday.

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 27,947

The meeting on Gaza included the foreign ministers of the host country, Saudi Arabia, along with Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh.

