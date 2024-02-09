AIRLINK 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.48%)
BOP 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.76%)
DFML 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.07%)
DGKC 71.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.72%)
FFL 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.64%)
GGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.14%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.77%)
HUBC 116.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.78%)
MLCF 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.16%)
OGDC 146.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.11%)
PAEL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.58%)
PIAA 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.07%)
PPL 116.31 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-4.15%)
PRL 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
PTC 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.22%)
SEARL 50.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-3.96%)
SNGP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.45%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.72%)
TPLP 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-5.98%)
TRG 70.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-4.12%)
UNITY 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.15%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -140.4 (-2.13%)
BR30 22,813 Decreased By -668.1 (-2.85%)
KSE100 63,031 Decreased By -1112.4 (-1.73%)
KSE30 21,324 Decreased By -387.2 (-1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

L’Oreal announces Miu Miu licence, after Asian sales disappoint

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 01:36pm

PARIS: L’Oreal, opens new tab has signed a licensing agreement with high end fashion label Miu Miu for beauty products, the French cosmetics giant said on Friday.

“Following the successful collaboration with the Prada brand, Miu Miu is now joining the L’Oréal Luxe division for a new beauty chapter,” the company said. L’Oreal expects to launch the first fragrances in 2025 under the agreement, which encompasses the creation, development, and distribution of beauty products.

L’Oreal buys Australian brand Aesop from Natura in $2.5 bn deal

L’Oreal on Thursday reported a 6.9% rise in fourth quarter sales, slower growth than in the previous quarter, as its travel retail business continued to feel the pinch from tighter control by the Chinese government of resellers known as “daigou”.

Analysts at Barclays said that they had expected Asia travel retail issues to take longer than the market expected, but that the scale was greater than they expected.

L’Oreal Miu Miu

Comments

200 characters

L’Oreal announces Miu Miu licence, after Asian sales disappoint

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Read more stories