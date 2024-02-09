AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.28 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 05:02pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement as it appreciated 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.28 after a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 279.34 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Unofficial and preliminary results for the country’s general elections started to come in after millions of citizens exercised their right to vote on Thursday.

As per preliminary and unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates were ahead of their rival candidates in several NA seats early Friday.

Globally, the US dollar grounded towards a fourth weekly advance as traders dialled back bets on how quickly the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates and how soon the Federal Reserve will cut them.

The dollar index – which measures the currency against six major peers – was steady at 104.15, having gained 0.1% on Thursday after fresh data pointed to the resilience of the U.S. labor market, dealing another blow to bets for early Fed rate cuts.

For the week, the dollar index has climbed 0.18%, getting off to a strong start after blowout monthly payrolls data last Friday and a hawkish tilt from Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a “60 Minutes” interview aired Sunday.

The next major scheduled US data release is January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading on Tuesday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Friday, staying on track for weekly gains, with tensions persisting in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas.

Brent crude futures slipped 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.69 a barrel by 0851 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.43 a barrel.

Prices rose about 3% in the previous session as Israeli forces bombed the southern border city of Rafah on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

The tensions have kept oil prices elevated, with Brent and WTI both set to gain nearly 6% for the week.

US dollar interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rates currency rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate FX interbank market

Comments

200 characters

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Read more stories