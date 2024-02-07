AIRLINK 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.89%)
BOP 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.33%)
DGKC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 10.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.46%)
HUBC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.07%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.73%)
KOSM 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 38.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.84%)
OGDC 150.89 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-3.28%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (4.03%)
PIAA 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.52%)
PPL 121.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.71%)
PRL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.33%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 52.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.38%)
SNGP 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.47%)
SSGC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
TPLP 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.43%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.03%)
BR100 6,606 Increased By 45.5 (0.69%)
BR30 23,514 Increased By 183.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 279.34 in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published February 7, 2024 Updated February 7, 2024 04:03pm

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement as it appreciated 0.03% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the local unit settled at 279.34 after a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Tuesday, the rupee remained largely stable to settle at 279.42 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday said a more stable political environment in Pakistan is likely to be an important precondition to repairing the government’s creditworthiness.

The ratings agency in a note on Pakistan stated that together with new policy moves to improve investor confidence and bring down inflation, this could lift fiscal and external metrics sufficiently for the sovereign ratings to move to the “B” rating category.

It further stated that if the coming elections yield a government that has popular support and able to work with key institutions in the country, it will have a better chance of securing external financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistani general elections are scheduled to be held on February 8, 2024.

Globally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Wednesday after retreating from a nearly three-month high against the euro in the previous session with a decline in US bond yields adding to the drag.

Analysts pointed to technical factors for the dollar’s pullback, following a two-day rally of as much as 1.4% against the euro after unexpectedly strong US jobs data and more hawkish rhetoric from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell scuppered bets for an early interest rate cut.

US Treasury yields also turned down from highs overnight on solid demand at a sale of new three-year notes, removing some support for the dollar.

The dollar was little changed at $1.0755 per euro in early Asia trade on Wednesday, after retreating 0.1% on Tuesday, when it had earlier touched the strongest level since Nov. 14 at $1.0722.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers, including the euro - was flat at 104.14, following Tuesday’s 0.29% slide. It had reached its highest since Nov. 14 at 104.60 on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a third day on Wednesday after US crude inventories grew less than expected and a cut in the forecast for output growth in the US, the world’s biggest producer, eased concerns about potential oversupply.

Brent crude futures were up 26 cents to $78.85 a barrel as of 0914 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 27 cents to $73.58.

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Exchange rates currency rates Interbank closing rates Pakistan rupees buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank IMF and Pakistan Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate FX interbank market

Comments

200 characters

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Less than 48 hours before voting day: PIA restructuring, FWBL sell-off plans approved

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories