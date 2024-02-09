AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

BR Web Desk Published February 9, 2024 Updated February 9, 2024 05:08am

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday that the United States was keen on continuing to foster a relationship with the new government in Pakistan whoever it may be.

He made these remarks while responding to media queries during the weekly press briefing.

“When it comes to Pakistan, that is for the people of Pakistan to decide [their leadership.] We are interested in taking appropriate steps to continue to foster our relationship with the government of Pakistan, whatever it should be.”

The deputy spokesperson refused to comment on questions regarding the delay in election results and possibilities of post-poll rigging, but condemned “all instances of election-related violence” and steps taken to restrict freedom of expression specifically around the internet and cell phones.

Past midnight, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed all provincial election commissioners and returning officers to announce the results of the General Election 2024 within half an hour or “face strict action”.

However, the deadline long passed but the ECP had yet to announce results for the majority of the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

Results of General Elections 2024: here is what the vote-count suggests so far

So far, the ECP has only announced the official results of a few provincial seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), more than 10 hours after the polling time ended.

According to the official results, announced by the Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Zafar Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates won both constituencies.

US State Department PTI Vedant Patel General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Read more stories