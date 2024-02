KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to hire Citigroup Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and HSBC Holdings Plc for a secondary share sale in Saudi Aramco, a deal that would raise about $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The state oil company is also in talks with other banks as it pulls together a roster of advisers, the report said, adding that the offer may come in the next few weeks.