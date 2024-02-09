Internet services suspended on security concerns

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the deteriorating law and order situation and to mitigate potential security threats, the government suspended internet service across the country for Election Day on Thursday.

According to the Interior Ministry spokesman, the recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in the loss of precious lives has stirred a security environment in the country.

In light of the deteriorating security situation and to mitigate potential security threats, it has been decided to temporarily suspend mobile services across the country.

Meanwhile, caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz visited the Election Commission of Pakistan’s control room. “Hopefully, the election process will be wrapped up peacefully,” he said.

Ensuring internet access on Election day

“Right now, the polling process is underway peacefully,” he said.

He said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Ejaz also visited Safe City Islamabad along with the Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan briefed Ejaz about the law and order situation and polling stations in the city.

Following the conclusion of the process of polling, the minister said that the overall security situation across the country was kept generally stable to ensure the peaceful conduct of free and fair elections.

Security personnel were deployed extensively and in large numbers, ensuring the smooth conduct of the electoral process, which is a testament to their commitment to democracy and the people of Pakistan, he said, adding that despite a few isolated incidents, the overall situation remained under control, demonstrating the effectiveness of our security measures.

He said that the smooth conclusion of the polling process underscored the commitment of our Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, and Law Enforcement Agencies to providing a peaceful environment for voters, enabling them to exercise their democratic right without fear.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024