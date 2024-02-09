AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-09

An interesting survey

Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

A survey conducted by Ispos Pakistan Pulse has revealed some interesting details about people’s likely responses to the result of the general election held yesterday in the country. According to it, for example, as many as three out of every four Pakistanis will accept the election result; only seven percent are not likely to accept the outcome of the grand electoral exercise while 17 percent will remain unsure. But I have my doubts about the Survey’s assertion that 67 percent voters of PTI will accept the result while only 9 percent will reject it.

Moreover, only one percent of PPP voters will reject the result and 94 percent will accept it. In my view, PTI’s dissatisfaction with the result will certainly go beyond the nine percent mark, given it is the principal or perhaps the only party that has not been allowed a level playing field from the day one.

Insofar as PPP’s likely response to the election result is concerned, it is increasingly clear that the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will voice his reservations loudly and clearly as he has already used his grievances in relation to the issue of a level playing field and the interim setup’s overt tilt towards PML-N to step up his criticism of not only the PML-N and the interim governments at Centre and in provinces but also the Election Commission of Pakistan. That the PPP has so far acted more shrewdly and cleverly than the rest regardless of the outcome of the general election is a fact. For example, it was PML-N, not PPP, that had found itself pitted against country’s largest political party, PTI, in the 2024 general election.

Sagheer Cheema

Islamabad

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP survey PTI General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

An interesting survey

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories