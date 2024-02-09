AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-09

Amendments to listed cos regulations: ‘Primary objective is to protect interests of minority shareholders’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Feb, 2024 03:29am

ISLAMABAD: The primary objective of new amendments to the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017, is to provide equity and protect the interests of minority shareholders.

The SECP has made amendments to the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

According to a technical release issued by former chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi, the acquisition of control of a listed company by another person or company is an important subject of corporate regulations.

In Pakistan, these regulations are governed under the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

Zaidi said that major amendments have been made in these regulations by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Commission) in January2024.

Technical Release 2/2024, which deals with the major amendment in Takeover Law, said that two important subjects of takeover laws are the “determination of minimum offer price” and “mode of payment”. The regulations have been substantially amended to bring these in line with best practices.

Zaidi stated that the minimum offer price (regulation) is the soul of these regulations. It requires a minimum price to be paid under the public offer.

In amended regulations, a concept of frequently traded shares or otherwise has been retained, however, the term “frequently traded shares” has been defined with modifications.

The purpose of this amendment is that the minority shareholders are paid the correct price for the shares. The net assets value determined by a Chartered Accountant firm based on audited financial data not older than six months from the date of public announcement of offer has been dispensed with in case of frequently traded shares.

This effectively means that in the case of frequently traded shares the minimum price has two criteria; being the price in the stock exchange and the price paid by the acquirer, Zaidi added.

Under the amended regulations public announcement shall be made, in case an acquirer is a company, after passing the Board resolution, unlike the past requirement after entering into negotiations for a share purchase agreement. This is an important and sensitive procedural change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP

Comments

200 characters

Amendments to listed cos regulations: ‘Primary objective is to protect interests of minority shareholders’

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Delay in election results: ROs fail to meet ECP’s 30-minute deadline

FBR computer network: Major attack aimed at data breach thwarted

US imposes sanctions for violations of Russia oil price cap

KSA to hire Goldman, Citi, HSBC for Aramco share sale

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Huawei raided in France on suspicion of improper conduct

Israel bombs Rafah city as battlefront nears

Punjab caretaker govt: Major ‘statistical discrepancy’ identified

Non-compliance of allocation of 5pc quota for women: IHC directs ECP to take action against parties

Read more stories