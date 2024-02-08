PM Kakar felicitates nation on successful conduct of general elections

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday felicitated the nation on the successful conduct of general elections.

In a post on X handle after the conclusion of the polling process, he appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Interim Provincial Governments, Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, the media, and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.

The Prime Minister said this momentous occasion is not just a testament to the resilience and strength of our democratic processes but also the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people.

The participation and enthusiasm of the people of Pakistan have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise, he wrote.

He said the high voter turnout is a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country.

The voices, expressed through the votes, will contribute to the fortification of our democracy, and for that, the people of Pakistan deserve every bit of appreciation.

He said despite a few incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the efforts of the Armed Forces, Civil Armed Forces, LEAs, Civilian Administration, and Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free and fair elections across the country are commendable.

"Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections," he wrote.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said in the face of adversity, the people of Pakistan have shown remarkable courage and determination.

He said their resolve in the aftermath of the recent terrorism incidents, to participate in the electoral process, is a powerful statement against the forces that seek to destabilize our nation. He said it underscores our collective desire for peace, stability, and prosperity.

He expressed confidence the election would serve as a harbinger of a brighter and more prosperous future for Pakistan.

While the premier congratulated the nation on the conduct of polls, Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said the decision of Pakistan authorities to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services on election day was a “blunt attack” on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Nearly 129 million Pakistanis were due to vote across 90,000 polling stations across the country amid hope that helping elect the 266 candidates would steer the country out of its current economic crisis.