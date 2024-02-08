Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

ISLAMABAD: To fully ensure security for the general polls, Pakistan decided to close border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran, both for cargo and pedestrians today (Thursday).

“To ensure full security during the general elections to be held in Pakistan on 8 Feb 2024, border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran, would remain closed both for cargo and pedestrians,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Afghan border trade resumes after Pakistan suspends new visa rule

She added that the normal operations would resume on 9 February 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024