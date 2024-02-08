AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-08

Stocks up

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday on the back of fresh buying by local and foreign investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 344.85 points or 0.54 percent and crossed 64,000 psychological level to close at 64,143.87 points.

The daily trading volumes on ready counter stood at 327.591 million shares as compared to 330.921 million shares traded on Tuesday while total daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 14.308 billion against previous session’s Rs 15.195 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 40.84 points or 0.62 percent to close at 6,601.09 points with total daily turnover of 300.352 million shares.

BRIndex30 added 150.81 points or 0.65 percent to close at 23,481.06 points with total daily trading volumes of 257.323 million shares.

Foreign investors also remained net buyers of shares worth $1.416 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 34 billion to Rs 9.361 trillion. Out of total 356 active scrips, 203 closed in positive and 125 in negative while the value of 28 stocks remained unchanged.

K-Electric was the volume leader with 44.379 million shares and gained Rs 0.11 to close at Rs 4.86 followed by OGDC that declined by Rs 4.90 to close at Rs 150.67 with 24.951 million shares. Pak Elektron closed at Rs 23.88, up Rs 0.81with 21.266 million shares.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited and Pakistan Services Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 76.34 and Rs 41.00 respectively to close at Rs 1,400.00 and Rs 920.00 while Premium Textile Mills and Ismail Industries Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 19.00 and Rs 13.48 respectively to close at Rs 361.00 and Rs 1,261.52.

An analyst at Topline Securities said investors in the Pakistan stock market are optimistic ahead of general elections to be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The positive movement was fueled by HUBC, MEBL, EFERT, UBL, and BAFL, collectively contributing 197 points on the index.

BR Automobile Assembler Index gained 52.75 points or 0.37 percent to close at 14,238.35 points with total turnover of 9.551 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 54.59 points or 0.83 percent to close at 6,597.45 points with 15.930 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index added 91.74 points or 0.58 percent to close at 15,928.16 points with 20.992 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index surged by 283.79 points or 2.04 percent to close at 14,195.03 points with 52.698 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index lost 21.1 points or 0.33 percent to close at 6,418.77 points with 51.733 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,657.53 points, up 30.12 points or 0.83 percent with 30.968 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher in the pre-election rally at PSX amid speculations over S&P global ratings projections for upgrade to ‘B’ post elections on new government tough reforms for IMF deal and falling government treasury bond yields.

He said upbeat economic outlook, strong earnings in oil and banking sectors and government resolve over circular debt issue played catalyst role in bullish close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

Stocks up

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories