Bilawal says ‘only PPP represents the centre’

NNI Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that only his party held public gatherings across Pakistan in connection with the General Elections 2024 which he said showed PPP’s support in all parts of the country.

While talking to a private news channel, the PPP Chairman said that he went to every part of the country for the election canvassing and received a ‘great response’ from the people. He said that his election campaign across the country is tantamount to the ‘fact’ that only the PPP represents the centre.

Bilawal also took a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ‘restricting’ its election campaign to ‘few’ parts of the country. “The PML-N held electioneering in only a few constituencies and once again proved itself to be a party of Punjab,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that the PML-N’s leadership could not spare even half an hour to come to Karachi and run the election campaign in the port city. “The PML-N has also failed to turn to South Punjab and Balochistan. “Those who raised ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ (Respect the vote) slogans did not go to three provinces,” Bilawal added.

He said that Prime Minister aspirants across the world hold debate ahead of the elections to present their manifesto and plans. “It is regretful that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not accept my debate challenge,” he added.

Citing a comparison held by former finance minister Hafeez Pasha, Bilawal said Sindh is well ahead of Punjab in every sector.

The PPP chairman expressed confidence in his party to secure a majority in the General Elections 2024, saying that their supporters would be celebrating on February 8.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bilawal said that he would go all-out to protect the party’s mandate in the General Elections 2024 and won’t let anyone snatch the same.

Addressing a public gathering in Larkana in connection with the General Elections 2024, Bilawal lambasted the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for what he called politics of hatred, division and victimisation, and vowed to ‘bury’ the same, if voted to power

Bilawal said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to be the Prime Minister for the fourth time. “Even if he (Nawaz Sharif) becomes the Prime Minister, he would ask Mujhe Kiyun Nikala (why I am removed) just after six months,” the PPP chief said.

