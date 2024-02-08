AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Feb 08, 2024
Pakistan

FESCO establishes election monitoring cell

Published 08 Feb, 2024

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the Ministry of Energy, Power Division and Government of Pakistan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Muhammad Amir has established a special monitoring cell to ensure the uninterrupted power supply in eight districts of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company FESCO region on election day so that voters could perform their national obligation efficiently.

All Chief Engineers of FESCO region are in contact with Returning Officers (ROs) in the districts of Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Chiniot, Bhakkar and Toba Tek Singh under the jurisdiction of FESCO to coordinate and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the all polling stations.

Engineer Muhammad Amir has issued special directives to Superintending Engineers (SEs) of all operation circles and has said that uninterrupted supply of electricity will be provided throughout the region on Election Day in the FESCO region. He said that all the arrangements have been completed.

