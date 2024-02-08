AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-08

General Elections: Punjab police pulls its socks up

Safdar Rasheed Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: Punjab Police has completed its security arrangements and preparations for the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024. Police teams have taken over duty points in all the districts of the province including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 130,000 officers and personnel of Punjab Police are deputed for election security. Along with district police, officers and personnel of all field formations including Dolphin, PRU, Punjab Constabulary, Special Branch and CTD will perform security duties.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the installation of more than 32,000 CCTV cameras has been completed for monitoring the election process.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the strict compliance of election Commission’s code of conduct was being ensured; indiscriminate actions were being taken against those responsible for violation of the Election Code of Conduct, Section 144, Arms display etc.

IG Punjab said strict action would be ensured against elements involved in aerial firing at polling stations, fighting and sabotaging the election process. Additional personnel, Dolphin Force and other teams including Quick Response will be deployed at 5,577 highly sensitive polling stations, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that a strict monitoring process was going on at the border check posts to stop anti-national and evil elements.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the police officers were in full contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration, adding close monitoring of security arrangements was ongoing from provincial, regional, divisional, and CPO control rooms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab police Dr Usman Anwar General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

General Elections: Punjab police pulls its socks up

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories