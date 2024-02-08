General Elections: Punjab police pulls its socks up

LAHORE: Punjab Police has completed its security arrangements and preparations for the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024. Police teams have taken over duty points in all the districts of the province including Lahore.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 130,000 officers and personnel of Punjab Police are deputed for election security. Along with district police, officers and personnel of all field formations including Dolphin, PRU, Punjab Constabulary, Special Branch and CTD will perform security duties.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the installation of more than 32,000 CCTV cameras has been completed for monitoring the election process.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the strict compliance of election Commission’s code of conduct was being ensured; indiscriminate actions were being taken against those responsible for violation of the Election Code of Conduct, Section 144, Arms display etc.

IG Punjab said strict action would be ensured against elements involved in aerial firing at polling stations, fighting and sabotaging the election process. Additional personnel, Dolphin Force and other teams including Quick Response will be deployed at 5,577 highly sensitive polling stations, he added.

Dr Usman Anwar said that a strict monitoring process was going on at the border check posts to stop anti-national and evil elements.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said the police officers were in full contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration, adding close monitoring of security arrangements was ongoing from provincial, regional, divisional, and CPO control rooms.

