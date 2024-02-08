AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Feb 08, 2024
Lahore: PTI fields 14 candidates for NA, 30 for PA seats

Itrat Bashir Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has pitched 14 candidates for the National Assembly seats and 30 for the Punjab Assembly seats in the provincial capital for General Elections 2024.

All these candidates are contesting the elections as independent candidates, but are backed by the PTI. The party had lost the party symbol, the bat, after the Election Commission of Pakistan nullified the party’s intra-party elections.

The party had approached the apex court for the restoration of party symbol, but the appeal was turned down. Later, all the PTI-backed independent candidates were allotted different electoral symbols by the Election Commission.

Fourteen candidates backed by the PTI are contesting elections from different constituencies of Lahore for the seats in the National Assembly. The PTI has pitched Ali Ijaz Buttar from NA-117 constituency, Alia Hamza from NA-118, Shahzad Farooq from NA-119, Usman Hamza in NA-120, Waseem Qadir in NA-121, Barrister Latif Khosa in NA-122, Afzal Karim in NA-123, Zameer Jhedo Advocate in NA-124, Rana Javed Umar in NA-125, Malik Tauqeer Khokhar from NA-126, Zaheer Khokhar in NA-127, Salman Akram Raja in NA-128, Mian Muhammad Azhar in NA-129 and Dr Yasmeen Rashid in NA-130.

Moreover, the PTI has backed 30 independent candidates for the seats of Punjab Assembly: Yasir Gilani in PP-145, Junaid Razzak Advocate in PP-146, Mohammad Khan Madni in PP-147, G. M Dewan in PP-148, Hafiz Zeeshan in PP-149, Abdul Karim Khan in PP-150, Hammad Awan Advocate in PP-151, Nouman Majeed in PP-152, Mian Awais Anjum in PP-153, Shakeel Ahmad Sindhu in PP-154, Sheikh Imtiaz in PP-155, Ali Imtiaz Warraich in PP-156, Hafiz Farhat Abbas in PP-157, Chaudhry Yusaf Ali in PP-158, Mehar Sharafat Ali in PP-159, Azam Niazi in PP-160, Farrukh Javed Moon in PP-161, Shabbir Gujjar in PP-162, Azeem Ullah Khan Advocate in PP-163, Yusaf Mayo in PP-164, Ahmer Bhatti in PP-165, Khalid Mehmood Gujjar in PP-166, Ammar Bashir Gujjar in PP-167, Nadeem Abbas Basra in PP-168, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed in PP-169, Haroon Akbar in PP-170, Mian Aslam Iqbal in PP-171, Mrs Mehar Wajid in PP-172, Zubair Niazi in PP-173 and Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar in PP-174.

In NA 130, Yasmin Rashid, former Punjab health minister in the Usman Buzdar government, is contesting against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from inside the jail who is facing cases related to the May 9 incident. Moreover, the PTI has pitched Shahzad Farooq against PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz. In NA 128, PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja, a senior lawyer, is contesting his first elections against the PML-N and Istakam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) joint candidate Aun Chaudhry. After seat adjustment with the IPP, the PML-N did not field its candidate in the constituency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ECP Punjab Assembly seats National Assembly seats General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

