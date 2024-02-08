PTI urges masses to cast their votes in great numbers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday called upon the masses not to stay home at any cost on February 8 and to caste vote as their leader Imran Khan is languishing in jail to restore the country’s dignity, honour, sovereignty, and ensuring the welfare of its people.

In a special message, the party’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan, said that Imran Khan has dedicated everything including his life to the cause of restoring the country’s dignity, sovereignty and ensuring public welfare.

“As citizens, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country and its people,” he added.

He continued that it can only be possible if the supporters of Imran Khan come out on Feb 08 to use their right to franchise in order to bring him back to power and free themselves from the clutches of slavery.

“That day is here. That moment is here. Nothing should deter you from going to the polling stations and use the power of your vote to change Pakistan so that it gets on course to realise the dream of its creation as was visualised by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

