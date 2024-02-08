AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
PTI urges masses to cast their votes in great numbers

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday called upon the masses not to stay home at any cost on February 8 and to caste vote as their leader Imran Khan is languishing in jail to restore the country’s dignity, honour, sovereignty, and ensuring the welfare of its people.

In a special message, the party’s central information secretary Raoof Hasan, said that Imran Khan has dedicated everything including his life to the cause of restoring the country’s dignity, sovereignty and ensuring public welfare.

“As citizens, we have a debt to pay. We must use our vote to change the face of Pakistan by dismantling a rotten system that has cast a vicious stranglehold on the country and its people,” he added.

He continued that it can only be possible if the supporters of Imran Khan come out on Feb 08 to use their right to franchise in order to bring him back to power and free themselves from the clutches of slavery.

“That day is here. That moment is here. Nothing should deter you from going to the polling stations and use the power of your vote to change Pakistan so that it gets on course to realise the dream of its creation as was visualised by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Raoof Hasan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

