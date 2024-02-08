AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-08

‘Child kidnapping’

Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

This is apropos a Business Recorder oped “Child kidnapping” carried by the newspaper last Saturday. This crime is defined as child kidnapping or abduction by stranger. Of course, this crime or offense is different from parental child abduction.

Kidnapping or abducting child by stranger or strangers is an offense that takes place because the offender wants ransom from parents for, among other things, child labour or slavery and the sexual abuse of the minor. This crime attracts various sections, including Sections 361 and 363, of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Be that as it may, the writer, Zia Ul Islam Zuberi, deserves a lot of praise for highlighting a societal issue of very high import. No doubt, his was a heart-rending column.

According to him, for example, “the most heinous crime you can think of is kidnapping a child. With just one act, that for the kidnapper is nothing more than a step towards making some easy money, a child’s entire world is turned on its head. The love and care, the pampering and pleasing of whims and fancies is suddenly replaced with brute force, harsh words and physical abuse.”

I completely agree with the writer. The situation underscores the need for taking all the required steps aimed at dealing with the challenge of child kidnapping in the country in an effective manner. The rising incidents of kidnapping and abduction for ransom not only by ordinary criminals but even by terrorists necessitate the framing of more stringent laws. In my view, death for kidnapping for ransom will not be outrageous.

Huma Khawar

Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

crime Pakistan Penal Code Child Labour Child kidnapping

Comments

200 characters

‘Child kidnapping’

Key issues behind low revenue identified: Cabinet concerned at ‘integrity’ of FBR board members?

FBR restructuring: IHC suspends I&ADC notification

130,882 personnel of Army, civil armed forces deployed

Border crossings with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed today

Three killed in Karachi grenade explosion

Nation goes to the polls today

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Baggasse-fired IPPs: Nepra allows fuel cost component

Computer monitor panels: Customs’ values on import of old, used LCD/LED fixed

International oil suppliers: New procedure for import of crude oil, other POL products

Read more stories