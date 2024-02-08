AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
S&P 500 hits record high with earnings, rate outlook in spotlight

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:02am

NEW YORK: Wall Street gained on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 scaling a new record high, as investors took stock of major corporate earnings and assessed remarks from policymakers for more clues on the outlook for interest rate cuts.

Ford rose 3.5% as the automaker increased first-quarter dividend and decided to scale back investments in new capacity for loss-making electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, Snap slumped 35.1% to a two-month low on missing quarterly revenue estimates, as the Snapchat owner struggled to compete for advertising dollars.

With more than half of the S&P 500 companies having reported quarterly results, 81.2% surpassed profit expectations, according to LSEG data on Tuesday.

“The two biggest things that could cause a selloff are if inflation surprises on the upside, or the Fed says that we have changed from an easing bias to a tightening bias,” Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist for Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, said.

With Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruling out a March interest rate reduction, traders are awaiting fresh clues from central bankers on the timing of the policy easing.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted he expects two to three rate cuts this year for now, while Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said more assurance is needed before lowering rates.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 160.16 points, or 0.42%, at 38,681.52, the S&P 500 was up 31.87 points, or 0.64%, at 4,986.10, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 106.21 points, or 0.68%, at 15,715.21.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors advanced, led by a 0.9% gain in the tech sector.

Among other stocks, New York Community Bancorp’s shares sank 13% even as the bank, led by its newly appointed executive chairman Alessandro DiNello, vowed to cut its exposure in the troubled commercial real estate segment.

Uber forecast quarterly core profit and gross bookings above estimates. However, its shares were last down 1.8% on deferring announcements related to capital allocation plans to its investor day on Feb. 14.

Fortinet jumped 2.4% on the cybersecurity firm’s fourth-quarter profit beat, while US-listed shares of Alibaba Group lost 6.1% following downbeat quarterly revenue.

VF Corp shed 12.7% after missing expectations for third-quarter results, with the Vans sneaker maker also announcing CFO Matt Puckett’s exit this year.

Enphase Energy surged 17% as the solar inverter maker expects inventory levels to normalize and demand for its products to pick up by the end of second quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 67 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 79 new highs and 86 new lows.

