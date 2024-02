Women candidates in the run in elections on general seats

LAHORE: Dozens of women candidates from different parties are contesting on general assembly seats of National and Provincial assemblies in the elections being held on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has awarded general seats tickets to the female candidates including PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Saira Afzal Tarar, Nosheen Iftikhar, Shazra Mansab Ali, Tehmina Doultana, Syeda Shehrbanu Bukhari and others.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fielded Nafisa Shah and Shazia Marri as ticket holders in National Assembly against general seats and others.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents got National Assembly tickets including Rehana Imtiaz Dar, former MNA from Lahore Alia Hamza Malik, former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sidra Faisal from Kasur, Mehr Bano Qureshi daughter of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Multan, Ayesha Nazir Jatt, daughter of former MNA Nazir Jatt from Vahari, Mrs Talat Basra wife of Shaukat Basra from Bahawalnagar, former MNA Kanwal Shuzab from Bahawalpur, Mrs Qamar Javed Waraich from Rahim Yar Khan (RYK), Mrs Humira Ahmad Khan from Muzaffargarh, Mrs Anbar Majeed Niazi, wife of ex-MNA Majeed Niazi from Layyah, former minister Zartaj Gul, Umbreen Malik from Khairpur, Hamida Masood Shah from Sanghar, Maherul Nasa Baloch from Tharparkar, Nazish Fatima Bhatti from Matiari, Shabana Nawab Bajarani from Dadu and former MNA Shandana Gulzar from Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NA-30 Peshawar.

IPP’s Firdous Ashiq Awan is contesting elections from NA-130 of Sialkot.

