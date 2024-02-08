Mosquito knitted net fabric: New customs values determined

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values on the import of polyester/polyethylene mosquito knitted net fabric, dyed/undyed from China.

According to a new valuation ruling issued by the directorate, the department received representations from M/s. Pak Poly Products (Private) Limited for issuance of valuation ruling of polyester/polyethylene mosquito knitted net fabric, dyed/undyed (non-heat set, GSM 35 and above). Therefore, an exercise was undertaken by this Directorate to determine the customs values of the same according to the current price trends prevailing in the international market.

During the meeting with stakeholder, the importer-cum-exporter M/s Pak Poly Products (Private) Limited contended that they are licensee under Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and thereby temporarily importing duty and tax free raw material for value addition and subsequent export to international aid agencies such as UNHCR, GLOBEL FUND, UNICEF. They further added that they are facing hardships while filing export Goods declaration owing to mandatory application of the Valuation Ruling (1451/2020) at import stage. Moreover, their imported goods do not fall under valuation ruling (1451/2020) for mosquito net, as existing 'VR covers only finished/fine grade goods (Fabric) of up to 30 GSM whereas fabric imported by them is a coarse product having 35 and above GSM, non-heat set condition, packed in the form of bales.

Furthermore, the subject goods are not meant for consumption in Pakistan. They further said that their imports being temporary in nature have no revenue impact. They requested that the values of polyester/polyethylene mosquito knitted net fabric, dyed/undyed (non-heat set, GSM 35 and above) declared by them, which have also been provided to the Valuation Department through contracts/invoices, should be accepted for assessment purposes.

So, they have made the case that a separate Valuation Ruling may be issued reflecting the actual value of the subject goods.

In furtherance of the exercise to determine the veracity of their claim and to ascertain the exact customs values of polyester/polyethylene mosquito knitted net fabric, dyed/undyed (non-heat set, GSM 35 and above), their data of imports and exports have been retrieved for detailed scrutiny. The importer-cum-exporter, M/s Pak Poly Products (Private) Limited, has put forward the case wherein they have requested to issue a fresh valuation ruling for their import.

The directorate has examined their request under WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement, the ruling said.

