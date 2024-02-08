LHC disposes of plea of Elahi’s wife

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of Qaisera Elahi, wife of PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi contesting election from NA-64, Gujrat and restraint the police from harassing her.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client had been facing harassment by the police to prevent her from contesting the election. He said the deputy commissioner of Gujrat violating the sanctity of the privacy conducted a raid at the petitioner’s residence with a large police force. He said the police also seized items such as polling agents' lists and laptops.

He, therefore, asked the court to restrain the police officials from harassing her client.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length passed the orders accordingly.

