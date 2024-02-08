BMG chairman vows to help resolve small traders issues

KARACHI: Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Zubair Motiwala, while reiterating his commitment to dedicatedly serve the entire business community particularly small traders in dealing with numerous issues, vowed to keep on raising a strong voice at all available platforms so that numerous issues pertaining to law & order, electricity and other civic issues faced by small traders could be amicably resolved whereas the unjust raids by customs authorities could also be brought to a halt.

He said that efforts were also being made for allotment of space to all displaced shopkeepers of Empress Market, Jubilee Market, Mairaj Market and Aladdin Park where shops were razed under an anti-encroachment drive ordered by the honorable court.

In this regard, numerous meetings and discussions have been held with Mayor Karachi from time to time who never refuses and always assures to allot space at suitable locality to displaced shopkeepers.

We are constantly in touch with Mayor Karachi and are fairly optimistic that all the affectees of anti-encroachment drive will get allotment letters soon after the general elections, he said while speaking at a meeting of Special Committee for Small Traders at KCCI.

Vice Chairman BMG Jawed Bilwani, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, PCLC Chief Hafeez Aziz, Former Presidents Junaid Makda, Muhammad Idrees and KCCI Managing Committee Members along with a large number of representatives of various commercial marketsâ€™ associations also attended the meeting.

Chairman BMG further stated that Karachi Chamber gives special attention to all the issues being faced by Small Traders and Shopkeepers without any discrimination. â€œAll of you are equal to us as we believe that a trader is a trader, hence, it is unwise to use the term small trader or a big trader as those, who are small traders today, would one day become bigger.

He was of the opinion that the law & order situation has deteriorated during the last four to six months; hence, the Karachi Chamber approached the high-ups of law enforcing agencies to seek assistance and was constantly in touch with them so that the situation could be improved.

I along with KCCI Office Bearers regularly monitor the progress of numerous law & order related complaints on a monthly basis with an intention to ensure quick relief to the complainants.

Referring to raids being conducted by Customs Authorities from time to time which often cause severe losses to traders as detained goods are inaccurately declared by Customs, he said that Karachi Chamber made a lot of efforts to stop such raids by taking up this matter with customs authorities which has resulted in slowing down the pace of such raids to some extent.

He advised traders to immediately report such raids to KCCI so that action could immediately be taken as it has been observed that such incidents were belatedly being reported at KCCI which creates more complications.

Replying to concerns expressed over electricity issues, he said that Karachi Chamber regularly takes up all such electricity issues being faced by business community with relevant officials at KE and it was encouraging to see that most of these issues are quickly resolved by KE.

Anyone facing any type of electricity related problem should immediately approach Chairman of Public Sector Utilities Subcommittee who actively takes up these matters with relevant KE Officials.

He was of the view that thanks to the overwhelming support of the entire business community particularly small traders, the Businessmen Group has been winning KCCI election since last 25 years without losing a single seat which was a testimony of BMG dedication towards serving the business community with total honesty.

The meeting participants from majority of commercial markets of the city, while expressing complete confidence over BMG policies and services rendered by KCCI Office Bearers, assured to remain fully united under KCCI umbrella which has always been supporting everyone from a small trader and leading industrialist without any discrimination.

