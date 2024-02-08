KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 07, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 278.87 281.05 AED 76.14 76.85
EURO 299.18 301.95 SAR 74.19 74.85
GBP 350.89 354.01 INTERBANK 279.20 279.35
JPY 1.85 1.89
=========================================================================
