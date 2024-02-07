AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500 hits record high with earnings, rate outlook in spotlight

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2024 08:34pm

Wall Street gained on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 scaling a new record high, as investors took stock of major corporate earnings and monitored remarks from policymakers for more clues on interest-rate cut outlook.

Ford Motor jumped 4.5% to a six-month high, pushing consumer discretionary to top the 11 S&P 500 sectors, as the automaker increased first-quarter dividend and plans to scale back investments in new capacity for loss-making electric vehicles.

General Motors also added 1.7%.

Meanwhile, Snap slumped 32% to a two-month low on missing quarterly revenue estimates, as the Snapchat owner struggled to compete for advertising dollars against heavyweights.

Uber Technologies forecast quarterly core profit and gross bookings above estimates. However, its shares were last down 1.4%.

Fortinet jumped 3.3% on the cybersecurity firm’s fourth-quarter profit beat, while U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding lost 3.9% following downbeat quarterly revenue.

“So far, earnings have come in a little better than expected. It’s not outstanding, but certainly better than the negative numbers people were expecting,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

With over half of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings, 81.2% surpassed expectations, according to LSEG data on Tuesday. Overall, S&P 500 companies’ fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have risen 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Wall St mixed with focus on earnings

The benchmark S&P 500 scaled yet another all-time high, building on a bull-market run fueled by widely resilient earnings and optimism around rate cuts this year.

With Chair Jerome Powell ruling out a March rate reduction, traders are awaiting fresh clues from central bankers on the timing of the policy easing, most of whom have refrained from issuing a timeline against the backdrop of a resilient economy.

Focus is squarely on remarks from Fed officials including voting members Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins through the day, after Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted he expects two to three rate cuts this year for now.

At 9:51 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 98.72 points, or 0.26%, at 38,620.08, the S&P 500 was up 21.59 points, or 0.44%, at 4,975.82, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 70.17 points, or 0.45%, at 15,679.17.

Among other stocks, New York Community Bancorp lost 9.6%, extending its recent slump. The lender appointed Alessandro DiNello as executive chairman, a day after ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the firm’s long-term debt ratings to junk status.

Roblox jumped 11.7% after the gaming platform forecast strong annual bookings, crossing $1 billion in quarterly bookings for the first time.

Gilead Sciences lost 3.4% as fourth-quarter revenue dipped 4%, while VF Corp shed 10.6% after missing expectations for third-quarter results, with the Vans sneaker maker also announcing CFO Matt Puckett’s exit this year.

Enphase Energy surged 15% as the solar inverter maker expects inventory levels to normalize and demand for its products to pick up by the end of second quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 41 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 49 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street Journal Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

200 characters

S&P 500 hits record high with earnings, rate outlook in spotlight

Election euphoria: KSE-100 closes 345 points higher a day before polls

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack on convoy

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

One killed, child injured in blast in Karachi

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

PwC survey: 42% of Pakistani CEOs see business model unviable in less than a decade

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Read more stories